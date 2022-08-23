Police were ‘premature’ to rule out crime in UNLV student’s death, report says

A report criticizes Las Vegas police for what it says was a “premature” conclusion that no crime was committed when a UNLV student died after fighting in a charity fight night.

Friends and family mourn the loss of Nathan Valencia, a 20-year-old UNLV student and Bishop Gorman alumni who reportedly died following a fraternity charity boxing match. Photo taken during a vigil for Valencia at the UNLV Alumni Amphitheater in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nathan Valencia (courtesy)

A newly released report from the Nevada attorney general’s office criticizes Las Vegas police for what it says was a “premature” conclusion that no crime had been committed when a UNLV student died after fighting in a fraternity’s charity fight night.

“Law enforcement statements that no crime had been committed were conclusory and premature, and compromised any possible future prosecutions,” according to the report, obtained by the Review-Journal on Monday night.

Nathan Valencia, 20, died after his fight with Emmanuel Aleman in November. The match, billed as the main event of the night, pitted Valencia, a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, against Aleman, of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it disputes the attorney general’s findings.

“After the initial event, LVMPD communicated in a timely manner with UNLV Police, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Nevada State Athletic Commission,” police spokesman Larry Hadfield said in a statement.

“From LVMPD’s preliminary investigation, and after discussion with the District Attorney’s office, it was determined there was no criminal intent. If the Attorney General has probable cause to believe the athletic commission’s regulatory statutes were violated, or any criminal violations occurred, they have investigative and prosecutorial authority to pursue the matter.”

The event was intended to raise money for Center Ring Boxing, a Las Vegas gym that trains troubled youth.

Valencia’s condition deteriorated right after the fight. As the attorney general’s report notes, he was unable to stand as the winner of the bout was announced. When he collapsed, spectators called 911 and Valencia was taken to Sunrise Hospital and put on life support.

Valencia was taken off life support and died on Sept. 23.

Two months later, the Clark County coroner’s office deemed the death a homicide, which by definition means that a human caused another human’s death. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the death was criminal.

The same day, the report notes, the Metropolitan Police Department released a statement saying there had been no criminality with the fight’s venue, the Sahara Event Center, because it had had a county business license that “allowed them to legally host the Fight Night event.”

The attorney general’s report alleges that Metro’s investigation focused solely on whether or not the Sahara Event Center could legally host the fight, and that it appears Metro’s homicide unit didn’t investigate Valencia’s death.

“The Office of the Attorney General does not possess any evidence that this incident has ever been investigated by the LVMPD Homicide Section,” the report states.

After Metro leadership had conversations and a meeting with Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck in December, Metro “reiterated their conclusion that no crime had been committed,” the report states.

“Although Mr. Valencia’s death is tragic, the circumstances surrounding his death are not criminal and no charges will be filed,” Metro said in a statement at the time.

Shortly after, the state’s athletic commission, which regulates boxing, mixed martial arts, and all unarmed combat bouts in the state, referred the case to Attorney General Aaron Ford.

In the report, the determination that no crime had taken place meant that police didn’t obtain Aleman’s boxing gloves or his hand wraps as evidence.

Police also didn’t investigate whether any performance-enhancing or illicit substances were used in the fight, the report alleges.

“As a result, effervescent evidence was not timely obtained and secured,” the report states. “This evidence includes the boxing gloves used by Mr. Valencia’s opponent, the wraps used by his opponent, or potential evidence of illicit substance use.

“These items were critical to establish or rule out whether the hand wraps or gloves were tampered with, or whether one opponent had an unfair advantage over the other due to performance-enhancing or illicit substance use.

