Portion of Tropicana Avenue closed after fire near The Orleans

The Metropolitan Police Department has closed a section of West Tropicana Avenue on Friday afternoon after a fire in the area of The Orleans casino.

The Orleans casino at 4500 W Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Tropicana Avenue was closed Friday afternoon in the area of The Orleans casino, after a fire that has since been contained, Las Vegas police said.

Roads were closed in the 4500 block of Tropicana Avenue, which is in front of The Orleans, at 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department sent at 4:45 p.m.

The closures were due to a “fire which has been contained,” police said. Metro advised drivers to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

