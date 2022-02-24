Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room

Authorities suspect possible foul play in the death of actor and comedian Donny Davis, who died Tuesday in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Resorts World Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Authorities suspect possible foul play in the death of actor and comedian Donny Davis, who died Tuesday in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Las Vegas police were called at 5:30 a.m. that day to hotel room 7276 at Resorts World, 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, after a report of an unresponsive man, according to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Thursday.

The man, identified in the report as 43-year-old Donny Davis, was turning blue and biting his tongue, according to the report.

“FD personnel advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting any information from them,” police said.

Davis died later that morning at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not yet released Davis’ cause and manner of death as of Thursday morning.

Two witnesses told police Davis went upstairs because he was denied service at the hotel bar for being too intoxicated. When the two witnesses came upstairs, they told police Davis looked pale and his hands were cold.

One of the witnesses put a card between Davis’ teeth to keep him from biting his tongue and said his jaw was “frozen,” police said.

It was unclear if criminal charges were being pursued as Las Vegas police declined to comment further on the case.

Davis was known for performing in Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and in ”Beacher’s Madhouse.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.