Possible ‘juvenile takeover’ leads to police presence at Las Vegas mall

Police officers at Meadows Mall in Las Vegas in 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2025 - 8:47 pm
 

A possible “juvenile takeover” led to a large police presence at Meadows Mall on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to Meadows Mall, just west of downtown Las Vegas, at about 5 p.m. Tuesday after approximately 100 juveniles gathered outside the mall and “started several fights,” according to a text message from Metro Lt. Patricia Heldt.

Heldt said officers worked to disperse the group and were “maintaining surveillance” on the area Tuesday evening.

It was unknown whether any arrests had been made as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

