Traffic on Interstate 15 is slow-moving Tuesday afternoon near the Nevada-California border.

Traffic jam (Thinkstock)

Live traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic in the southbound lanes of I-15 near Primm following the Christmas holiday weekend.

Drivers leaving the Las Vegas Valley should expect delays.

