Postal Service fined after Las Vegas worker heat exposure case

The U.S. Postal Service has been fined more than $129,000 by federal safety officials after a Las Vegas mail carrier was hospitalized for heat exposure.

The U.S. Postal Service has been fined by federal safety officials after a Las Vegas mail carrier was hospitalized for heat exposure. (Josh Replogle/AP)

The U.S. Postal Service has been fined more than $129,000 by federal safety officials after a Las Vegas mail carrier was hospitalized for heat exposure.

The investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited USPS for “failing to protect letter carriers working in extreme heat, lacking sufficient heat control measures, and having inadequate procedures for contacting supervisors when employees experience heat-related symptoms,” the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday in a statement. The penalty fines totaled $129,336.

The OSHA investigation revealed that at least four Silverado Station post office employees had suffered heat-related illness this year, leading to one hospitalization. The branch is located at 455 E. Pebble Road.

“The dangers of working in high-heat conditions are well-known,” said Eric Brooks, OSHA area director in Las Vegas. “OSHA has cited the U.S. Postal Service repeatedly for failing to provide employees with a workplace free of recognized hazards. Employers whose employees work outdoors in heat are responsible for ensuring work practices include sufficient water, rest, and shade when hazardous conditions exist.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

455 E. Pebble Road, las vegas, nv