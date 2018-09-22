Power back on after outage affected 28k in northwest Las Vegas

Power has been restored after an outage affected more than 28,000 people in the northwestern Las Vegas Valley when a gust of wind blew a patio awning into power lines Saturday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said about 2:50 p.m. that it received reports of an explosion on Rainbow Boulevard between Craig and Alexander roads. When crews arrived, they found the awning and damaged lines, causing road closures in the area.

There was no fire, and no one was injured, the department said. As of around 5:15 p.m., power had been restored to the area, according to NV Energy’s website, which showed only seven customers without power at that time.

Traffic signals were out in the surrounding area near U.S. Highway 95 and Vegas Drive through Lone Mountain Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

