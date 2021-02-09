50°F
Local Las Vegas

Power back on for most of 13K customers left in dark in Green Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2021 - 12:12 am
 
Updated February 9, 2021 - 1:44 am
(NV Energy)
(NV Energy)

More than 13,700 NV Energy customers were without power Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to the utility’s website, 13,741 customers in the North Green Valley Parkway-Horizon Ridge area had been affected.

By 1:37 a.m., power had been restored to nearly 12,900 custsomers. About 800 were still without electricity.

The cause of the outage was unknown.

Power had been expected to be restored by 1:15 a.m., but at 1:20 a.m., there still were more than 9,000 customers without power, according to NVenergy.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

