49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Power out for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas, NV Energy says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2023 - 7:59 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2023 - 7:59 pm
A traffic light at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas during a power outage on Dec ...
A traffic light at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas during a power outage on Dec. 2, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drivers navigate Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas after the traffic lights went ...
Drivers navigate Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas after the traffic lights went out during a power outage on Dec. 2, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drivers navigate Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas after the traffic lights went ...
Drivers navigate Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas after the traffic lights went out during a power outage on Dec. 2, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Over a thousand people lost power in Las Vegas Saturday night.

Two power outages left over 1,800 energy customers without power in two zip codes in east Las Vegas, according to NV Energy’s power outages map.

As of 7:36 p.m. Saturday night, over 1,300 customers lost power in the 89121 zip code and over 500 lost power in 89169, according to the power company.

NV Energy’s website said both outages were caused by a pole or wire down, but the cause for another outage in 89121 affecting 20 people still is unknown.

The power company’s website had no listed time frame for when power will come back on, as of 7:36 p.m. Saturday night.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
2
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
3
Circa faces class-action lawsuit over loyalty program
Circa faces class-action lawsuit over loyalty program
4
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley
5
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with truck
By / RJ

A motorcyclist is left with ciritical injury after a crash Saturday morning, according to Police. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department reports the crash involving a Nissan Frotier truck and a Yamaha morotcycle happened just before noon, on East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive.

Tow truck operators, Nevada Highway Patrol and Capitol Police drive in a memorial procession on ...
Procession honors two Nevada troopers
By / RJ

Tow trucks and police vehicles traveled U.S. 95, I-15, and I-215 in a memorial procession in honor of the two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed Thursday.

More stories
More than 7,000 lose power in east Las Vegas
More than 7,000 lose power in east Las Vegas
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
1 hospitalized after Las Vegas fire
1 hospitalized after Las Vegas fire
Can you enjoy 70? Warming trend forecast for early next week
Can you enjoy 70? Warming trend forecast for early next week
Las Vegas weather in 2023: Big July heat, above-normal rainfall
Las Vegas weather in 2023: Big July heat, above-normal rainfall
Plane makes emergency landing in Las Vegas after electrical fire
Plane makes emergency landing in Las Vegas after electrical fire