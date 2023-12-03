Power out for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas, NV Energy says

Over 1,800 customers were without power in two zip codes in east Las Vegas.

A traffic light at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas during a power outage on Dec. 2, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drivers navigate Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas after the traffic lights went out during a power outage on Dec. 2, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Over a thousand people lost power in Las Vegas Saturday night.

Two power outages left over 1,800 energy customers without power in two zip codes in east Las Vegas, according to NV Energy’s power outages map.

As of 7:36 p.m. Saturday night, over 1,300 customers lost power in the 89121 zip code and over 500 lost power in 89169, according to the power company.

NV Energy’s website said both outages were caused by a pole or wire down, but the cause for another outage in 89121 affecting 20 people still is unknown.

The power company’s website had no listed time frame for when power will come back on, as of 7:36 p.m. Saturday night.

