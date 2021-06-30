94°F
Power outage affects 8K Las Vegas customers, UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 3:39 pm
 
Students walk along a sidewalk at UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A power outage Wednesday afternoon is affecting about 8,000 customers near UNLV.

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said via email Wednesday afternoon that the outage started at 2:30 p.m.

“We are working to determine the cause and restore power as soon as possible,” she wrote.

The outage is affecting several buildings at UNLV’s main campus, the school’s Office of Information Technology said on Twitter.

UNLV’s website says there’s a power outage near campus south and north of Flamingo Road and that power is expected to be restored around 4:15 p.m.

UNLV-related updates will be posted at unlv.edu/info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

