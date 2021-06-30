Power outage affects 8K Las Vegas customers, UNLV

A power outage that began at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday is impacting about 8,000 customers, NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schuricht said.

A power outage Wednesday afternoon is affecting about 8,000 customers near UNLV.

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said via email Wednesday afternoon that the outage started at 2:30 p.m.

“We are working to determine the cause and restore power as soon as possible,” she wrote.

The outage is affecting several buildings at UNLV’s main campus, the school’s Office of Information Technology said on Twitter.

UNLV’s website says there’s a power outage near campus south and north of Flamingo Road and that power is expected to be restored around 4:15 p.m.

