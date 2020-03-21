Power outage affects nearly 1,900 in northwest Las Vegas

The outage was reported at 3:20 p.m. and affects 1,858 customers within the 89128 zip code. Power is expected to be restored by 5:15 p.m.

A power outage Saturday is affecting nearly 1,900 NV Energy customers in northwest Las Vegas.

The outage was reported at 3:20 p.m., according to the utility company’s website. It affects 1,858 customers within the 89128 zip code.

The company said the cause is “damage to NV Energy equipment.” Power is expected to be restored by 5:15 p.m.

