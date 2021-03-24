Power outage along busy street prompts police response

Persistent winds early Wednesday had NV Energy fixing power outages and police increasing patrols along an east Las Vegas thoroughfare where traffic lights were out.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave. as seen on July 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

NV Energy reported 1,336 customers were without power starting about 2:20 a.m. Power was restored sometime before 6 a.m. The exact cause of the outages was not detailed on the company’s website, but they unfolded against the backdrop of gusty winds in Southern Nevada.

Winds were gusting to 35 mph at McCarran International Airport shortly before 5 a.m. The Lake Mead National Recreation Area was under a wind advisory with peak gusts approaching 40 mph.

Las Vegas police said traffic lights were out along Eastern Avenue, spurring traffic crashes including one at Tropicana Avenue. That injury wreck closed two lanes on Eastern.

Police Lt. David Gordon said patrols were increased throughout the area, with police stationed at intersections to encourage safe driving while the power company worked to restore services.

“Power is out along the Eastern corridor,” Gordon said shortly after 4 a.m. “Patrol units are trying to make a visible presence.”

Gordon said lights at intersections were back on as of 4:45 a.m.

NV Energy predicted the outages wouldn’t last long with most services expected to be restored around sunrise.

