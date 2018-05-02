Power outage hits UNLV, nearby Las Vegas residents

A power outage near UNLV on Tuesday evening has left hundreds of people without power, according to NV Energy.

Damage to equipment caused the outage shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the power company. Power is expected to be restored to 759 customers by 7:30 p.m.

A power outage is affecting portions of UNLV's campus including Lied Library, Carol Harter Classroom Building Complex (CBC), & others on the west side of campus. NV Energy crews are working to determine the cause & correct the issue as quickly as possible. https://t.co/qhKQ6peQXZ — UNLV (@unlv) May 2, 2018

The outage caused a loss of power in several university buildings on the west side of campus, including Lied Library, UNLV said in a tweet.

