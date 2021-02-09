Power outage leaves nearly 14K customers in dark in Green Valley

More than 13,700 NV Energy customers were without power Monday night into Tuesday morning.

(NV Energy)

According to the utility’s website, 13,741 customers in the North Green Valley Parkway-Horizon Ridge area were affected as of 12:23.

The cause of the outage was unknown.

Power is expected to be restored around 1:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.