Power outage leaves nearly 14K customers in dark in Green Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2021 - 12:12 am
 
Updated February 9, 2021 - 12:28 am
(NV Energy)
(NV Energy)

More than 13,700 NV Energy customers were without power Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to the utility’s website, 13,741 customers in the North Green Valley Parkway-Horizon Ridge area were affected as of 12:23.

The cause of the outage was unknown.

Power is expected to be restored around 1:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

