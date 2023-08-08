Power outage mostly resolved, NV Energy says

The power outage was expected to last until 10 p.m., NV Energy said.

More than 1,700 customers were without power in Las Vegas Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2023, in the west valley, according to NV Energy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 1,700 customers were without power in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon in the west valley, according to NV Energy.

By 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the power outage was impacting less than 300 people, NV Energy’s power outage map showed.

The power outage began at 10:40 a.m. near a NV Energy service station near U.S. Highway 95 and Rainbow Boulevard, NV Energy’s outage map showed. It was expected to last until 10 p.m.

The outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident, NV Energy said.

“Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power for affected residents,” NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney said in a statement.

According to the city of Las Vegas, the outage is bounded by Lorenzi Street to the west, Alta Drive to the north, Salem Drive to the east and Charleston Boulevard to the south.

A temporary cooling station at Mirabelli Community Center is open to help people impacted by the power outage in the area. Air conditioning and water will be provided until power is restored, the city said in a post.

NV Energy encouraged customers to make sure their phone number is listed on their NV Energy account and is signed up for outage alerts.

