101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Power outage mostly resolved, NV Energy says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2023 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2023 - 2:22 pm
More than 1,700 people were without power in Las Vegas Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2023, in the west valle ...
More than 1,700 customers were without power in Las Vegas Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2023, in the west valley, according to NV Energy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 1,700 customers were without power in Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon in the west valley, according to NV Energy.

By 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the power outage was impacting less than 300 people, NV Energy’s power outage map showed.

The power outage began at 10:40 a.m. near a NV Energy service station near U.S. Highway 95 and Rainbow Boulevard, NV Energy’s outage map showed. It was expected to last until 10 p.m.

The outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident, NV Energy said.

“Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power for affected residents,” NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney said in a statement.

According to the city of Las Vegas, the outage is bounded by Lorenzi Street to the west, Alta Drive to the north, Salem Drive to the east and Charleston Boulevard to the south.

A temporary cooling station at Mirabelli Community Center is open to help people impacted by the power outage in the area. Air conditioning and water will be provided until power is restored, the city said in a post.

NV Energy encouraged customers to make sure their phone number is listed on their NV Energy account and is signed up for outage alerts.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
2
‘It was no accident’: Family disputes police report about teen killed on minibike
‘It was no accident’: Family disputes police report about teen killed on minibike
3
CARTOONS: The quickest way to end up in jail these days
CARTOONS: The quickest way to end up in jail these days
4
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
5
Bruno Mars extends through New Year’s Eve
Bruno Mars extends through New Year’s Eve
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
More than 11K Las Vegas Valley residents lose power Sunday
More than 11K Las Vegas Valley residents lose power Sunday
NV Energy ‘ready to handle’ power expectations for extreme heat
NV Energy ‘ready to handle’ power expectations for extreme heat
‘Let’s not destroy another thing’: Tule Springs power line plan criticized
‘Let’s not destroy another thing’: Tule Springs power line plan criticized
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
215 Beltway sees major traffic delays near Eastern, St. Rose
215 Beltway sees major traffic delays near Eastern, St. Rose
2 injured in northwest valley house fire
2 injured in northwest valley house fire