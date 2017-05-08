Power restored after fire at NV Energy substation

Clark County Fire Department is fighting a fire at an NV Energy substation Monday, May 7, 2017, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Cactus Avenue. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Fire Department is fighting a fire at an NV Energy substation Monday, May 7, 2017, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Cactus Avenue. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 4,000 customers lost power during a fire at an NV Energy substation Monday, May 7, 2017, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Cactus Avenue, in south Las Vegas. (Natalie Burt)

Clark County Fire Department at the scene where a fire damaged an NV Energy substation Monday, May 7, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

An electrical substation fire in the south Las Vegas Valley Monday morning briefly left thousands without power.

A transformer at the NV Energy station at the corner of East Frias Avenue and Giles Street, near the South Point, burst into flames about 5:50 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

After NV Energy crews de-energized the transformer, firefighters were able to pour water on the fire and extinguish it.

Police were called to the scene to assist with road closures.

The fire initially caused about 4,200 NV Energy customers, including the South Point, to lose without power in the south valley. Power had been restored to all but a few dozen customers by 8:30 a.m.

Schools in the area had full power as of 8 a.m. No schools were evacuated, Gordon said.

Review-Journal reporter Lawren Linehan contributed to this story. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

East Frias Avenue and Giles Street, las vegas, nv