Power restored after outage affects 8K Las Vegas customers, UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 3:39 pm
 
Updated June 30, 2021 - 4:54 pm
Students walk along a sidewalk at UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Power has been restored after an outage Wednesday afternoon affected about 8,000 customers near UNLV and 27 buildings at the university’s main campus.

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said via email that the outage started at 2:30 p.m. due to a cable failure and power was restored at 3:55 p.m.

An announcement on UNLV’s website said the outage was near campus south and north of Flamingo Road.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

