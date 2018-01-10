Power restored at CES in Las Vegas

Power was cut in the Central Hall around 11:30 a.m. Attendees were allowed to leave the hall but not enter.

CES Attendees fill Central Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 10 after a power outage. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CES Attendees wait in the dark after the power went out in the Central Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 10. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CES Attendees wait outside Central Hall after the power went out on Wednesday, Jan. 10. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CES Attendees wait in the dark after the power went out in the Central Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 10. (John Alexander/Twitter)

CES Attendees return to Central Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 10 after a power outage. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Power was restored at CES early Wednesday afternoon after an outage several hours earlier.

Power was lost in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall around 11:15 a.m. Attendees were allowed to leave the hall but not enter. But power was fully restored at 1:30 p.m., according to a message from CES.

“A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flashover on one of the facility’s transformers. We are grateful to NV Energy for their swift assistance, to our customers and their clients for their patience and to the staff for ensuring the safety and security of all attendees and exhibitors,” officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Convention Center, which consists of three halls, is filled this week with more than 15 million tons of goods such as cars, TVs, computers and other technology as its hosts CES.

People are getting encouraged to visit other areas of the convention center as the central hall power outage continues. #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/hnhn8gEtU5 — Erik Verduzco (@Erik_Verduzco) January 10, 2018

The three halls will consume about 36 megawatts of power, enough to supply 865 homes, during each day of the show.

About 180,000 people are attending CES, which runs through Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.