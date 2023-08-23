Power restored to 200 on Mount Charleston, NV Energy says

Power has been restored to over 200 customers in one of the neighborhoods on storm-ravaged Mount Charleston, a NV Energy spokesperson said.

“Over last night and into the morning, power was restored to more than 200 NV Energy customers in the Rainbow area of Kyle Canyon,” said spokesperson Meghin Delaney in an statement. “Our crews will continue working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible in other areas.”

Tropical Storm Hilary dropped about 8 inches of rain on Mount Charleston overnight Sunday into Monday morning, resulting in extensive damage to State Route 157, also known as Kyle Canyon Road, as well as state routes 156 and 158. The storm also cut water service and power to many residents on the mountain.

