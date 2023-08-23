90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Power restored to 200 on Mount Charleston, NV Energy says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 10:32 am
 

Power has been restored to over 200 customers in one of the neighborhoods on storm-ravaged Mount Charleston, a NV Energy spokesperson said.

“Over last night and into the morning, power was restored to more than 200 NV Energy customers in the Rainbow area of Kyle Canyon,” said spokesperson Meghin Delaney in an statement. “Our crews will continue working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible in other areas.”

Tropical Storm Hilary dropped about 8 inches of rain on Mount Charleston overnight Sunday into Monday morning, resulting in extensive damage to State Route 157, also known as Kyle Canyon Road, as well as state routes 156 and 158. The storm also cut water service and power to many residents on the mountain.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
2
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
3
‘Sticker shock’: NV Energy customers react to bills from record-hot July
‘Sticker shock’: NV Energy customers react to bills from record-hot July
4
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
5
Billy Walters: Feud with ‘sworn enemy’ Wynn tied to $3.8M roulette win
Billy Walters: Feud with ‘sworn enemy’ Wynn tied to $3.8M roulette win
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
RJ

Las Vegas’ newest cutting-edge arena is ready to debut on the Strip. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sphere, inside and out.

More stories
Mount Charleston healing from Hilary; no timeline on restoring roads
Mount Charleston healing from Hilary; no timeline on restoring roads
Power outage mostly resolved, NV Energy says
Power outage mostly resolved, NV Energy says
‘It was pretty wild’: Mount Charleston feels Hilary’s wrath; valley spared
‘It was pretty wild’: Mount Charleston feels Hilary’s wrath; valley spared
NV Energy customers lose power after storms hit valley
NV Energy customers lose power after storms hit valley
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears — PHOTOS
Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears — PHOTOS