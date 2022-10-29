Powerball jackpot could be biggest Halloween treat ever — $1B

It could be the treat of a lifetime … or another trick on millions of entrants. The Powerball jackpot on Monday is estimated at $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $825 million on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (The Associated Press)

Will anybody get a life-changing treat on Halloween or will millions across the country be tricked again?

Nobody won the $825 million Powerball jackpot Saturday evening. The winning numbers were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 3X.

Halloween will offer an estimated top prize of $1 billion. The cash prize is projected to be $497.3 million.

There were some winners Saturday.

A ticket in Florida won $2 million for picking the 5 regular numbers and the Power Play. Tickets in California, Maryland, Texas and Michigan each won $1 million by matching five regular numbers, according to the Powerball website.

The record jackpot is $1.586 billion in a 2016 jackpot that was split three ways.

Drawings are held three times a week at 8 p.m. PDT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Nobody has won the jackpot since early August and the last time a similar jackpot was claimed was Jan. 5 when two tickets — one in California and another in Wisconsin — split $636.6 million.

Although 45 states sell Powerball tickets, Nevada is not among them, so Primm, Calif., and White Hills, Ariz., tend to be places where lines form for buying the $2 tickets.

The odds of selecting all six numbers is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball website. The odds of winning any of cash prize is about 1 in 25.

