Powerball jackpot grows to $625M, one of largest in game’s history

A customer purchases lottery tickets at La Preferida Superdiscount store in Hialeah, Fla., in 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Remember this number: $625 million.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, which was worth at least $550 million, the California Lottery reported. As a result, the jackpot has increased to $625 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The numbers were: 10-14-50-53-63 and 21.

Wednesday’s drawing was the eighth-largest prize in the history of the multistate game after no one won last Saturday’s jackpot.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store, located at 31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, about 45 minutes southwest of the Las Vegas Valley, is the closest place to buy a ticket.

The next closest is the Arizona Last Stop, about 60 miles to the southeast, near mile marker 30 on U.S. Highway 93 in White Hills, Arizona.