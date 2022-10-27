Powerball jackpot, unclaimed since August, up to $700M

The last time a similar jackpot was claimed was Jan. 5 when two tickets — one in California and another in Wisconsin — split $636.6 million.

(The Associated Press)

The Powerball jackpot Wednesday night is $700 million, not a record but the fifth largest ever in the multistate lottery.

The record is $1.586 billion in 2016 in a jackpot that was split three ways.

No tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for an estimated $680 million. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the Powerball 16.

The drawing is at 7:59 p.m. PDT. The cash value is estimated at $335.7 million.

Although 45 states sell Powerball tickets, Nevada is not one of them, so Primm, Calif., and White Hills, Ariz., tend to be places where lines form for buying the $2 tickets.

The odds of getting the winning numbers is 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

