67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Powerball jackpot, unclaimed since August, up to $700M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2022 - 5:32 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

The Powerball jackpot Wednesday night is $700 million, not a record but the fifth largest ever in the multistate lottery.

Nobody has won the jackpot since early August and the last time a similar jackpot was claimed was Jan. 5 when two tickets — one in California and another in Wisconsin — split $636.6 million.

The record is $1.586 billion in 2016 in a jackpot that was split three ways.

No tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for an estimated $680 million. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the Powerball 16.

The drawing is at 7:59 p.m. PDT. The cash value is estimated at $335.7 million.

Although 45 states sell Powerball tickets, Nevada is not one of them, so Primm, Calif., and White Hills, Ariz., tend to be places where lines form for buying the $2 tickets.

The odds of getting the winning numbers is 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
3
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
4
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
5
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST