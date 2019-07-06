Powerful 7.1 earthquake rattles Las Vegas — NEW VIDEO

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California Friday night. Later, USGS officials downgraded the quake to a 6.9.

A Vegas Summer League game is postponed after an earthquake hit Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Getty)

Members of the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans walk off the court after an earthquake shook the Thomas & Mack Center during the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans react after an earthquake stopped a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans react after an earthquake stopped a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans leave the arena after an earthquake stopped a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the New York Knicks look on after an earthquake halted their basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Officials talk after an earthquake stopped a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The USGS said the earthquake registered at 8:19 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time about 11 miles from Ridgecrest, California.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the same area at 10:33 a.m. on Thursday.

There were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries in Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. Officials tweeted do not call 911 for information.

“The best way to keep up with what’s going on is keep an eye on Twitter,” he advised. The Nevada Highway Patrol said there have been no reports of any structural damage to any bridges or overpasses in Southern Nevada.

No shows on the Las Vegas Strip have been canceled, the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes reported. Le Reve at Wynn Las Vegas was evacuated, but there were only about four minutes remaining in the show.

From the @RioVegas: @pennjillette and @jonesjazz were playing bebop jazz onstage when the tremor hit. Penn stopped and said, “Thank you very much.” The crowd howled. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) July 6, 2019

As of 9:14 p.m., NV Energy reported three outages.

In Pahrump, Valley Electric Association said about 3,000 consumers did not have power and said the outage was was triggered by the earthquake. The outage was expected to last several hours.

McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Aramiko Rodriguez said the airport did not experience any operational interruptions due to the earthquake. She added that the airport runways were inspected and did not sustain any damage.

Conditions through SR178 in the Canyon pic.twitter.com/l3rnYGhutJ — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) July 6, 2019

The Review-Journal’s Rick Velotta reported passengers waiting at C gates at McCarran International just laughed off the earthquake as the Southwest Airlines signs marking places in line were swaying.

WSOP’s Main Event also came to a stop due to the earthquake, according to the official twitter account.

Officials in San Bernardino County reported homes shifting, foundation cracking and retaining walls coming down. One person suffered minor injuries and was being treated by firefighters, they said.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology’s seismology lab, tweeted that the quake was part of the sequence that produced the earlier quake.

The new jolt was felt in downtown Los Angeles as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute.

The quake was felt at the Review-Journal’s West Bonanza office, where lights swayed for nearly 45 seconds. There were reports the quake also was felt from Summerlin to Southern Highlands.

The remainder of the NBA Summer League schedule was postponed at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday because of an earthquake that shook Las Vegas.

The Westgate and William Hill sportsbooks will refund all wagers on the sides and totals of three Vegas Summer League games that were postponed.

The New Orleans Pelicans were leading the New York Knicks 80-74 with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Officials were concerned the large scoreboard that hangs over the court could be a problem if another quake struck. That board began to sway when the first one hit.

Prelim M7.1 Earthquake 35.767, -117.605 Jul-06 03:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/uVJBfBodUN — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2019

The late game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will be played at a later day. It was unclear whether then Pelicans-Knicks game would be completed.

The Aces’ game against the Washington Mystics at Mandalay Bay Events Center also was postponed.

Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department told KNX-AM radio says more than 1,000 firefighters were mobilized, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The press box at Dodger Stadium lurched for several seconds, and fans in the upper deck appeared to be moving toward the exit. Enrique Hernandez of the Dodgers was at-bat in the bottom of the fourth when the quake occurred. He stepped out of the batter’s box, but it wasn’t clear if that was because of the quake.

