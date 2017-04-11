Preconstruction contract awarded for US 95-Charleston project

(Thinkstock)

Granite Construction Co. was awarded a $684,900 contract to complete preconstruction services for a project that calls for improving traffic flows for the U.S. Highway 95 interchange at Charleston Boulevard on the east end of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation’s board of directors on Monday unanimously approved the deal, which requires Granite Construction to also provide overall construction cost estimates for the project.

When construction begins in 2019, plans call for rebuilding the interchange, adding highway auxiliary lanes between Charleston and Eastern and widening Charleston between Honolulu Street and Lamb Boulevard, NDOT officials said. Work is expected to finish in 2021.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.