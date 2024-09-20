Prescribed fire scheduled next week for Lake Mead area

Rain in September? It may happen today in Las Vegas

Lake Mead National Recreation Area plans to conduct a prescribed fire on Monday, the agency announced Friday.

The areas affected are in the Katherine’s Landing and East Cottonwood areas. The fire treatment will cover approximately seven acres and is expected to last one day, with additional patrols and monitoring taking place for up to two days after ignition, the news release said.

The prescribed burn will be conducted in Arrowhead and Shoshone Coves in the Katherine’s Landing area, along with Jeep Cove in the East Cottonwood area.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce hazardous fuel loads, manage invasive species such as Tamarisk, and improve the overall habitat for native vegetation. By managing these fuels, the prescribed fire will help protect the surrounding environment from larger, more intense wildfires.

The following areas will be closed starting Monday night until Wednesday night: Arrowhead Cove, Shoshone Cove, and Jeep Cove.

Visitors and residents in communities including Bullhead City, Laughlin, and Dolan Springs, may see smoke, active fire, and firefighters during these burns, and are asked to drive slowly and follow all firefighter instructions.