President Biden to make campaign stop in Historic Westside this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2024 - 1:54 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks during a gathering at the Carpenters International Training Center o ...
President Joe Biden speaks during a gathering at the Carpenters International Training Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Joe Biden will headline a campaign event in the Historic Westside on Sunday, two days before he seeks Nevada Democrats’ nomination in the presidential preference primary.

The 46th president, who is likely to go up against former President Donald Trump in a rematch of the 2020 race, will arrive in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon and will speak directly to voters about the stakes of the 2024 election, according to his campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

