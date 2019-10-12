Pride Parade showcases diversity in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Brighter, bigger and more glittery than ever, the 22nd annual Las Vegas Pride Night parade on Friday attracted thousands to downtown Las Vegas.
The gay and straight communities were well-represented as were Democratic presidential candidates.
The parade kicked off a weekend showcasing Las Vegas’ diversity. For more information on Saturday’s events, go to lasvegaspride.org.