Pride Parade showcases diversity in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Brighter, bigger and more glittery than ever, the 22nd annual Las Vegas Pride Night parade on Friday attracted thousands to downtown Las Vegas.

Tandem bicyclists riding in the Pride parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, Oscar, ride up S. Fourth Street during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A marching pink unicorn gives a "high five" to an event coordinator during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

21st Empress and Emperor Taylor and Alex ride up S. Fourth Street during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., celebrate during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., march up S. Fourth Street during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants in costumes march up S. Fourth Street during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants in balloon costumes move up S. Fourth Street during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants move up S. Fourth Street during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A participant carries a flag while leading her float during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants stage on Gass Avenue before marching during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants dressed in Day of the Dead costumes march during the annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., marching in the Pride parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gov. Steve Sisolak waves a flag while marching in the Pride parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., marching in the Pride parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., marching in the Pride parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Governor Steve Sisolak waves a flag while marching in the Pride parade on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The gay and straight communities were well-represented as were Democratic presidential candidates.

The parade kicked off a weekend showcasing Las Vegas’ diversity. For more information on Saturday’s events, go to lasvegaspride.org.