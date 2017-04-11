Prisoner escapes from Las Vegas hospital

Jay Thomas Cantrell, 51 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A prisoner broke a window to escape from a Las Vegas hospital Monday night.

Jay Thomas Cantrell, 51, walked away from Muri Stein Hospital near Jones Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard, Nevada Corrections Department spokeswoman Brooke Keast said. He had been in the facility since March.

He was under the supervision of hospital security when he escaped.

Cantrell was serving time at High Desert State Prison.

He is 6 feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy blue pants, a black Adidas shirt with white stripes, and black shoes. He also has a tattoo of a clown on his left shoulder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.