Project Neon barrels remain as more Las Vegas road closures loom

Some of the 4,500 safety barrels remain on Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 as more overnight closures are expected.

Crews work to remove orange safety barrels along Interstate 15 near the Sahara Avenue exit on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Work crews are still in the process of removing the 4,500 orange safety barrels used on Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 during Project Neon.

The Nevada Department of Transportation planned to have them all picked up by July 1, but with a few closures planned within the project’s scope, some areas are still lined with the barrels.

“Crews are still working to pick up all the barrels, but we do have planned Spaghetti Bowl ramp closures next week,” Illia said. “All closures are for painting and final striping.”

The closures include:

Monday night: 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

■ I-15 southbound to U.S. 95 northbound.

■ I-15 northbound offramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

■ U.S. 95 northbound offramp to Martin Luther King.

July 9

■ I-15 northbound to U.S. 95 southbound closed from midnight-4 a.m.

■ I-15 southbound to U.S. 95 southbound closed from midnight-4 a.m.

■ U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 northbound from 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

July 10: 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

■ Martin Luther King on-ramp to U.S. 95 southbound.

■ Martin Luther King on-ramps to I-15 northbound and southbound.

July 11: 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

■ U.S. 95 southbound offramp to Martin Luther King.

July 12: 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

■ Rancho Drive on-ramps to I-15 southbound and U.S. 95 southbound.

Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile widening of I-15 from Sahara Avenue to the Spaghetti Bowl is 97 percent complete and scheduled to finish this month.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.