Protest against ‘corrupt systems’ planned on Las Vegas Strip

A flyer circulating on social media announced the Justice and Power to Thrive March was organized “to advocate for our right of self-determination.”

Jacent Wamala dances at a Black Lives Matter event at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People began gathering at 5 p.m. Saturday outside Bellagio for a protest that would move south along Las Vegas Boulevard.

A flyer circulating on social media announced the Justice and Power to Thrive March was organized “to advocate for our right of self-determination.”

“We are taking our power back to create a way of life free from corrupt systems and control,” the flyer said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a group of about 50 protesters had gathered. They said George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody is still their motivation to come out daily and protest police brutality and racism.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.