Protest against police brutality marches down Las Vegas Strip — VIDEOS

A group of more than 100 people started the protest outside the Bellagio and trekked south on Las Vegas Boulevard while dozens of Metro vehicles watched closely.

A protest Saturday night on the Strip has ended, after a group that gathered outside Bellagio moved south along Las Vegas Boulevard and later west of Interstate 15.

A flyer circulating on social media announced the Justice and Power to Thrive March was organized “to advocate for our right of self-determination.”

“We are taking our power back to create a way of life free from corrupt systems and control,” the flyer said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a group of about 50 protesters had gathered. They said George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody is still their motivation to come out daily and protest police brutality and racism.

As of 6 p.m., the crowd had grown, but the march hadn’t started. About six Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle officers showed up to shut down a lane of traffic while protesters march.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the group of more than 100 people began walking south on the boulevard while dozens of Metro vehicles blocked the road.

The protesters chanted, “Hands up! Don’t shoot!”

Protesters were blocking traffic around Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

The group stopped outside of Luxor around 7:20 p.m. for a water break. The plan was to continue to the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

Police gave a dispersal order at 7:30 p.m. The group moved off of the boulevard and back onto sidewalks and continued toward the sign.

At about 7:40 p.m., protesters headed west from the boulevard toward Frank Sinatra Drive and Interstate 15.

Multiple people reportedly had been taken into custody by Las Vegas police, but it was unclear why. Protesters said a legal observer in a red shirt was among those arrested.

Both directions of Russell Road were blocked around 7:50 p.m. The group then headed south on Frank Sinatra Drive from Russell.

Police reportedly used pepper spray on the crowd on Frank Sinatra around 8. Protesters walked with their hands up past officers.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the group stopped at Russell and Polaris Avenue, just east of Interstate 15. Fewer than 50 people remain.

Police had mostly left the area by 8:40 p.m., and the remaining protesters were arranging for rides home or back to their vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

