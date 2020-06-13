Protest against police brutality underway on Las Vegas Strip — WATCH LIVE

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the group of more than 100 people began walking south on Las Vegas Boulevard while dozens of Metro vehicles blocked the road.

A protest moves down the Strip in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jacent Wamala dances at a Black Lives Matter event at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A protest is underway Saturday night on the Strip, as a group that gathered outside Bellagio began to move south along Las Vegas Boulevard.

A flyer circulating on social media announced the Justice and Power to Thrive March was organized “to advocate for our right of self-determination.”

“We are taking our power back to create a way of life free from corrupt systems and control,” the flyer said.

Protesters stopped by a line of police in riot gear across from Excalibur. pic.twitter.com/fSx4jxvtUg — Ellen Schmidt 📸 (@ellenschmidttt) June 14, 2020

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a group of about 50 protesters had gathered. They said George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody is still their motivation to come out daily and protest police brutality and racism.

As of 6 p.m., the crowd had grown, but the march hadn’t started. About six Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle officers showed up to shut down a lane of traffic while protesters march.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the group of more than 100 people began walking south on the boulevard while dozens of Metro vehicles blocked the road.

The protesters chanted, “Hands up! Don’t shoot!”

Protesters were blocking traffic around Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

The group stopped outside of Luxor around 7:20 p.m. for a water break. The plan was to continue to the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

Police gave a dispersal order at 7:30 p.m. The group moved off of the boulevard and back onto sidewalks and continued toward the sign.

At about 7:40 p.m., protesters headed west from the boulevard toward Frank Sinatra Drive and Interstate 15.

Multiple people reportedly had been taken into custody by Las Vegas police, but it was unclear why. Protesters said a legal observer in a red shirt was among those arrested.

Both directions of Russell Road were blocked around 7:50 p.m. The group then headed south on Frank Sinatra Drive from Russell.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.