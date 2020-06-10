Protest near downtown Las Vegas to call for defunding police

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas as part of a growing national movement seeking to defund police departments.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Another protest sprung up Wednesday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas, this time as demonstrators joined a growing national movement seeking to defund police departments.

The protest slated to begin about 2 p.m., as the crowd planned to walk from The Strat to Las Vegas City Hall. A flyer posted to social media advertising the demonstration called into question the Metropolitan Police Department’s budget.

“We will be demanding our mayor to defund LVMPD,” the flyer read. “We will demand that our money stops going to the same people who are a threat to our own people. Our school systems are criminally underfunded, yet it seems like these cops never run out of bullets.”

According to records posted to Metro’s website, the department’s final budget for fiscal year 2020 to 2021 was set to be approved by the Las Vegas City Council and the Clark County Commission, then sent to the state Department of Taxation before June 1.

The final budget called for $655,617,383, which is an increase of more than $23 million, or 3.7 percent, from last fiscal year’s budget.

The city is set to pay more than $146 million, or about 36 percent of the budget, while Clark County is set to pay more than $261 million, representing about 64 percent of the budget, according to Metro records.

Calls for defunding police departments have emerged during nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Associated Press reported this week that supporters of the movement say it’s not about eliminating police departments or taking all money from agencies. Rather they want the nation to “spend more on what communities across the U.S. need, like housing and education.”

A majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday they support disbanding the city’s police department.

In Las Vegas, protests have largely been focused on racism and police brutality. On Tuesday night, more than 50 people marched in downtown as part of a vigil to honor Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by Metro officers during a Black Lives Matter protest last week.

