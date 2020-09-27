Protesters demonstrate against ICE near downtown Las Vegas

A few dozen people gathered in central Las Vegas for a protest against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Saturday evening.

People gather in central Las Vegas on Saturday night to protest ICE. (Alexis Ford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Led by a group called Las Vegas Liberation, the group of about 50 met at the site of the former Moulin Rouge hotel, 900 W. Bonanza Road, with signs, flags and chants. Organizer Karen Preciado said they plan to march to ICE headquarters, 501 Las Vegas Blvd. South, where they’ll hold a candlelight vigil to honor those who have died crossing the border or in ICE custody.

“You see people using the #SaveOurChildren hashtag, but I haven’t seen any protests about it,” Preciado said. “And why don’t they care about the kids in cages at the border?”

She said the group is protesting the treatment of non-white people at the border, with detention camps, alleged nonconsensual hysterectomies and sometimes death.

Organizer Leo Torres stressed the importance of grassroots movements like this one, that begin in the community.

“The best way to make change in this country is at the local level,” Torres said.

The group began marching just after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

