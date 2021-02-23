70°F
Public asked to help find girl, 11, missing since Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2021 - 11:12 am
 
Teiinie Clavon (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl missing since Thursday.

Teiinie Clavon was last seen in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, according to Metropolitan Police Department records. She is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Teiinie was last seen wearing a purple puffy jacket, lavender shirt with Kermit the Frog on it, and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

