Public asked to help identify, locate woman missing in Lake Mead

Authorities continue to search for a woman who went missing after falling off a jet ski on Lake Mead Thursday morning.

U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch are seeking information from the public to help identify and locate a missing Boulder City woman. (National Park Service)

On Friday, the National Park Service released a photo of the woman, saying it appears she is from Boulder City. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating her.

“The female, only known as ‘Lily,’ was last seen in the Boulder Harbor area of Lake Mead before falling off a jet ski,” the park service said in a release.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area park rangers and special agents with the park service are carrying out the investigation. Authorities said Thursday the woman was with a man on a jet ski when they both went into the water at 6:15 a.m. While the man resurfaced, the woman had not been found, park officials said Thursday.

Neither person was wearing a life jacket, park officials said.

However, a press release on the case issued Friday made no mention of a male.

“Lily” is believed to be 22, with long brown hair dyed red. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weights 110 to 120 pounds.

“She was last seen wearing black yoga type pants and a white shirt,” the park service said. “Lily has a tattoo on her left forearm of a Captain’s wheel.”

Anyone who might be able to provide a full identity of the woman or know of her whereabouts can call 888-653-0009.

