Public welcome to attend funeral for teen killed by cable while on minibike

Angel Naranjo, 16, was on his minibike July 30 when he was killed after hitting a steel cable.

A memorial to Angel Naranjo, is seen at his family home, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Angel Naranjo is seen in a photo provided by his father Rudolfo Naranjo. (Courtesy Rudolfo Naranjo)

A white cross has been attached to the light post near the spot where Angel Naranjo, 16, was killed when he hit a steel cable on the Las Vegas Wash Trail near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road on July 30, 2023. The cross and trail are seen in a photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Rudolfo Naranjo demonstrates how a cable struck and killed his son Angel, during an interview with the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas home, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arley and Angel Naranjo are seen in a photo provided by their father Rudolfo Naranjo. (Courtesy Rudolfo Naranjo)

The grieving father of a 16-year-old Las Vegas boy who was killed when he struck a steel cable while riding his minibike said the public is welcome to attend his son’s visitation and funeral.

“Anybody that wants to go and learn more about him is welcome,” Rudolfo Naranjo said in an interview.

A funeral and burial for Angel Naranjo is set for 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery, 1325 N. Main Street, the boy’s father said.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the same location.

“I want everybody and anybody who has a kid, that loves their children, or that loved my kid, to come,” Naranjo said.

Angel was killed July 30 when he, his brother Arley, 19, and a few other boys were riding their minibikes on the Las Vegas Wash Trail near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.

Angel’s father and older brother said that Angel hit a cable that had been tied across the path from a fence on the west side of the trail.

But the family’s account of what happened differs from what the Metropolitan Police Department called a “tragic and unfortunate accident.”

The Naranjos, who think the cable was tied across the path intentionally, were angered by the department’s Monday statement, which said the cable was “slack and resting on the ground” and “not strung taut across the pathway.” Arley Naranjo said the cable wasn’t on the ground.

Although Rudolfo Naranjo said that while it’s possible the cable might have been on, or nearer to, the ground near the light post, he maintains that the cable was elevated off the ground near the fence, where his son’s neck hit the cable. This differs from what Metro said Monday, that the cable flew up and hit Angel in the neck.

“Angel’s minibike went over the cable, and it appears it then snapped up and struck him in the neck,” the Metro statement said.

On Tuesday, however, Metro issued another statement, saying authorities were “actively investigating the death of Angel Naranjo” and that detectives “are still collecting evidence and reaching out to potential witnesses.”

