53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

‘Pure evil does exist’: Las Vegans react to video of attack on Israel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
A demonstrator is silhouetted behind a flag of Israel during a rally in support of Israel on Oc ...
A demonstrator is silhouetted behind a flag of Israel during a rally in support of Israel on Oct. 9, 2023, in Bellevue, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

A Las Vegas church served as the venue Thursday for the exhibit of a shocking video showing civilians and soldiers being brutalized by members of the Middle Eastern terrorist group Hamas during a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7.

The 47-minute video was a compilation by the Israel Defense Forces of mobile phone, body and dash camera footage and social media posts from both Hamas and victims of the terrorist incursion in Israel, according to Amit Mekeel, the county’s deputy counsel general for the Pacific Southwest.

Mekeel, who was present at the screening, was insistent that to protect the families of some 1,200 Israelis killed, and for legal reasons, that no specifics of the graphic violence and killings of men, women and children, and evidence of sexual assault on women and girls, be mentioned in this story.

After the video, several people interviewed were visibly shaken over what they had seen.

“I really don’t know what to say because it was really so awful,” said Denise Fanning, 59, of Las Vegas, who had to remain in her car for a while afterward to compose herself. “It was horrific. I just had to come outside. It’s unendurable what people went through.”

“People who can do that type of stuff to another person, I can’t even fathom,” said Charles Trim, 38, of Las Vegas. “That was a clear vision of the fact that pure evil does exist.”

“I can tell you,” said David Chesnoff, 68, a Las Vegas attorney who just recently visited Israel, “as a student of history, the things I saw in that film are as bad as anything that happened during the Holocaust.”

“If it had happened in America, it’s like after 9/11,” he said. “We had a response. And that’s what the Israelis have to do.”

The Israel army, in the current Israeli-Hamas war in the neighboring Gaza region, “has only one goal: dismantle the Hamas terrorist organization’s military and administrative capabilities,” according to the IDF’s website.

The video was shown at the Fervent Calvary Chapel, 4295 N. Rancho Drive.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382.

MOST READ
1
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
3
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
4
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
5
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
THE YEAR IN PICTURES: See our best photos of 2023

Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers spent thousands of hours and spanned countless miles covering the most compelling stories of 2023. Here are their favorite images of the year.

More stories
New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas
New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas
Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israelis ‘appalling’
Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israelis ‘appalling’
Israeli troops search for Hamas terrorists as furious urban fighting continues
Israeli troops search for Hamas terrorists as furious urban fighting continues
Israel’s defense minister predicts drawn-out war
Israel’s defense minister predicts drawn-out war
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Hamas ambush in Gaza City
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Hamas ambush in Gaza City
American girl, 4, among third group of hostages released by Hamas
American girl, 4, among third group of hostages released by Hamas