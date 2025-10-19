‘Push forward for our rights’: Community gathers for Las Vegas PRIDE Festival

The annual PRIDE festival was held at the Desert Breeze Events Center near South Durango Drive.

Sister Pru, the president of the Sin City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, gives a blessing to kick off the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An attendee wears a colorful tulle skirt during the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People mingle and wander through various exhibitor booths during the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Pride flag sits in a drink bottle at a booth during the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sister Pru, the president of the Sin City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, gives a blessing to kick off the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Performers play drums at the entrance of the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An attendee waves a rainbow fan during the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford speaks during the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The afternoon sun illuminates a Pride flag in the Henderson Pride Festival booth during the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Signs for the Human Rights Campaign hang from a fence at the entrance of the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. On Las Vegas PRIDE's website, a statement reads, “We understand that many in our LGBTQ+ community are choosing to raise their voices in protest during the No Kings demonstration, and we respect the power and purpose of that expression. As we each take action in our own ways, we invite everyone to come together afterward at the Las Vegas Pride Festival—a space to celebrate our shared resilience, unity, and love for community.” (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus performs The O’Jays’ “Love Train” during the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jenna and Robert Miller pose for a portrait during the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Desert Breeze Events Center in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While attending Saturday’s Las Vegas PRIDE Festival in Spring Valley, married couple Robert and Jenna Miller made sure to wear their matching “free hugs” T-shirts.

Jenna’s read “free mom hugs” while Robert’s displayed “free dad hugs.” The way the Millers see it, the world could use more love instead of any more hate.

“We got these several years ago and we wear them sometimes when we’re out and about,” Jenna said. “We wanted to wear them today just to support the LGBTQ community.”

Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Millers reported that they each had received one hug, though it had only been about an hour since the start of the annual event, which organizers hoped would attract thousands to the Desert Breeze Events Center, at 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., near South Durango Drive.

About 150 people were at the festival late Saturday afternoon, but organizer Brady McGill, president of the board of directors for Southern Nevada Association of PRIDE Inc., which puts on the festival, said more attendees were expected following the conclusion of the “No Kings” protests around the Las Vegas Valley.

McGill said the event normally attracts around 5,000, though it has had as many as close to 10,000 in past years.

“Pride is born out of resistance,” McGill said. “You can certainly have pride and be proud without our organization, but we are here to collect our voice and provide things back to our community. We’re here to benefit each other and also to help push forward for our rights.”

Partly because of the political climate in America and a deep divide on some social issues, Robert Miller said he believes it’s as important as ever to support the LGBTQ community.

“It’s extremely important and that’s why we’re here,” he said.

The Millers brought along their sons, Luke, 13, and Logan, 10.

“It’s so important to put love out there right now because there’s so much hate out in the world,” Jenna said. “Nobody needs the hate, but we all need the love.”

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.