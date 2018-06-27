Quick work by firefighters keeps central Las Vegas fire in check

No one was injured after a detached garage caught fire early Wednesday morning at a central valley home.

A detached garage caught fire early Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at 1084 Lawry Ave. (Max Michor/Review-Journal)

Crews from the Las Vegas Fire Department responded just after 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at 1084 Lawry Ave., near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards, according to LVFD spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters arriving at the scene had to cut holes in the roof to clear out smoke inside the garage so firefighters could enter safely, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Szymanski said, and no injuries were reported.

