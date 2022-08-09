92°F
Racing show star dies in crash northeast of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2022 - 10:32 am
 
A Discovery Channel star died Sunday after a crash northeast of Las Vegas.

Ryan Fellows, 41, of Chula Vista, California, was pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the desert terrain near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Harry Allen Power Plant Road, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Details on the crash were not immediately available.

The intersection is about 25 miles north of Las Vegas

Fellows starred in Street Outlaws, a 13-season docuseries on street racing.

The show confirmed Fellows’ death on Twitter Monday.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” the post read. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

