Rain is on its way to Las Vegas. Turn off your sprinklers, officials say

As the Las Vegas Valley gears up for its first whispers of rain in more than 210 days, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has an ask for its customers.

Officials recommend turning off sprinklers this week, as rain is expected from Wednesday to Friday, with the most rain on Thursday. During the winter, households are relegated to one assigned day per week for watering.

The anticipated rain presents an opportunity for homeowners to “take advantage of nature’s generosity,” the agency wrote in a Wednesday news release. Doing so could keep more water in Lake Mead, the reservoir that provides 90 percent of Southern Nevada’s water supply.

“Saving water used outdoors is critically important as a decades-long drought continues to impact the Colorado River Basin and Lake Mead,” the news release said. “And by skipping your next watering day, you can save money on your monthly water bill.”

Many Colorado River Basin states continue to see Las Vegas as a leader in urban water conservation and a model for what measures may become necessary as less water is available over time because of climate change.

Across the valley, state law mandates the removal of so-called “nonfunctional turf” by 2027, something the agency has said will reduce water demands. Several financial incentives exist, as well, for homeowners to remove thirsty grass from their lawns.

