Rain to stay away, hot weather to remain in Las Vegas Valley

Forecast highs will be above the normal 104-degree high for this time of year.

Forecast highs will be above normal and the valley also will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the weekend. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

After monitoring what seemed like a chance of monsoon weather this week, the National Weather Service now says the storm pattern has shifted away from the Las Vegas Valley.

“Right now, the best threat for thunderstorms will remain in Arizona,” said meteorologist Barry Pierce, noting this year’s delayed monsoon season. “Maybe eventually we’ll get a little burst of moisture but for now, next week, we may dry out again.”

In the meantime, forecast highs will be above the normal 104-degree high for this time of year, with Wednesday topping out at 105, followed by 108-degree days Thursday through Sunday. Overnight lows should be in the lower 80s, according to Pierce.

The valley also will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the weekend.