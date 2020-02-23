Rainbows brighten gloomy day in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas skies brought us plenty of rain and dark clouds Saturday, but as the saying goes, every dark cloud has a silver lining.
The Las Vegas skies brought us plenty of rain and dark clouds Saturday, but as the saying goes, every dark cloud has a silver lining.
In this case, it was a colorful lining, as multiple rainbows appeared in skies all across the Las Vegas Valley.
Also, the storm caused a rain delay at the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Check out the photos above, and send us yours at atthescene@reviewjournal.com.