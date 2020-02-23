Rainbows brighten gloomy day in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas skies brought us plenty of rain and dark clouds Saturday, but as the saying goes, every dark cloud has a silver lining.

A rainbow above Maryland Parkway after rain in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A full rainbow beyond Springs Preserve as Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is soon to speak following the caucuses on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A rainbow appeared after a downpour in Las Vegas, as seen from Charleston Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A rainbow appeared after a downpour in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A rainbow appeared after a downpour in Las Vegas, as seen from Charleston Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

In this case, it was a colorful lining, as multiple rainbows appeared in skies all across the Las Vegas Valley.

Also, the storm caused a rain delay at the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

