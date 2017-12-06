ad-fullscreen
Ralphie May died of natural causes, Clark County coroner says

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2017 - 2:10 pm
 

Comic Ralphie May’s cause of death was released Wednesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

May, 45, died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease in Las Vegas on Oct. 6. The manner of his death was natural, the coroner said in a statement.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. May’s family and friends,” Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said in the statement.

May, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, had been a headliner at Harrah’s Las Vegas since January.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

