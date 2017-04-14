Ramp closure will affect traffic from McCarran to Henderson

(Thinkstock)

Drivers headed from McCarran International Airport to Henderson will have to find an alternate route Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Clark County officials said.

The ramp connecting the southbound Airport Connector to eastbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, county spokeswoman Stacey Welling said.

Additionally, the Warm Springs Road onramp to westbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday until late May, Welling said.

Both closures are part of a $52 million project that calls for building a new flyover ramp and bridge connecting the southbound airport connector to the eastbound Beltway and widening the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltway to Warm Springs Road.

Construction for the entire project is expected to finish by August, Welling said.

