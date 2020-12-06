Real Christmas trees growing in popularity in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Rudolph’s Christmas Trees in Las Vegas, which saw brisk business Saturday, said it has seen a 25 percent increase in sales from last year.

JT Carroll holds his son Luke Carroll, 3, alongside his wife Jen Carroll and their daughter Maggie Carroll, 6 months, as they decide which Christmas tree to pick at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Rudolph's said they have experienced a 25% increase in sales from last year. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Seasonal employees Troy Griffin, left, and Ronnie Forslund, center, carry a Christmas tree to a customer's car at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. This year, Rudolph's offers online sales with delivery and home setup to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A frocked Christmas tree is marked sold at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Frocking is the white, paper-mache-like substance that frosts some of the trees. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Angelo Marks poses for photos with his 1-year-old daughter Persephone Marks as they choose a Christmas tree at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Traci Rawlinson browses for trees at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Rawlinson said she's buying two trees this year, one for upstairs and one for downstairs. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The sun sets on trees for sale at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Employees trim a tree at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Each tree is freshly trimmed when someone decides to bring it home. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Carson Williams, 7, left, his dog Mavis, center, and his brother Hayden Williams, 6, right, wait as their dad loads up the tree at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Customers wait as employees trim trees at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Photographer Annah Simmons tests out the light with her friends Alex Diaz and Jillian Zasloff before a shoot at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Laylay Taylor, 4, and her mom Nikki Taylor take a photo of their newly purchased tree atop their car at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chili Barragan sprays fake frost on a tree at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Barragan has been working for Rudolph's for 8 years, frocking trees the whole time. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chili Barragan frocks a tree at Rudolph's Christmas Trees on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Some residents in the Las Vegas Valley are “getting real” with their Christmas trees this season.

Rudolph’s Christmas Trees in Las Vegas saw brisk business on Saturday, the first weekend of December. Rudolph’s is offering online sales with delivery and home setup during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rudolph’s said it has seen a 25 percent increase in sales from last year.

Last month, The Associated Press reported that the real Christmas tree industry, which has been battling increased interest in artificial trees, is glad to see that more Americans appear to be flocking to fresh-cut evergreens this season amid the pandemic.

Both wholesale tree farmers and small cut-your-own lots across the U.S. were reporting strong demand, with many opening well before Thanksgiving. Businesses say they were seeing more people and earlier than ever.

A number of reasons are driving the uptick in interest, the AP reported. More Americans are staying home for the holidays amid pandemic restrictions and are realizing that for the first time in years — or maybe ever — they will be home to water a fresh-cut tree.

With holiday parades and festivals canceled, stir-crazy families also are looking for a safe way to create special memories.