Real estate AI CEO says he was mailed bloody pig’s head

Blake Owens said a threatening message was mailed to a family member’s home the night of July 29 alongside a bloody, severed pig’s head. (Blake Owens)

The CEO of a Clark County company incorporating artificial intelligence into real estate transactions said he was sent a severed pig’s head and a threatening letter late last month.

Blake Owens, founder and CEO of Agrippa, said the message was mailed to a family member’s home the afternoon of July 29 alongside a bloody, severed pig’s head. He sent a photo of a letter ending in “pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered.” The message additionally references an AI tool used by Agrippa to run real estate deals without help from brokers.

“‘AI’ is not going to replace brokers,” the letter reads. “Clearly you don’t understand real estate wasn’t built by developers or investors.”

Agrippa is an AI-powered, real estate matchmaking platform operating without brokers. The letter’s author wrote they saw a video describing “Marcus,” the name given to what Owens said is Agrippa’s “decision engine.” Marcus directly connects real estate developers and syndicators with investors and assesses bids for properties.

“I understand this person is probably just frustrated that business isn’t going well for them, and then they see AI replacement stories on top of that,” Owens said. “And I just so happen to be someone they can focus their frustration on.”

In a photo provided by Owens, the sender’s name on the United States Postal Service box was “Marcus Agrippa,” a Roman historical figure who provides the name for Agrippa and its AI tool.

“Is this a message that you know your own AI is turning against you?” Owens said. “I wasn’t quite sure how to interpret it.”

Metropolitan Police Department officers visited Owens’ house the next day at 7:10 p.m., according to the police report. They filed a report for harassment, but the package’s sender was unknown. Owens said the police classified the incident as a “non-threat” and that he wouldn’t pursue charges if the person’s identity became known.

Owens said the incident is emblematic of sentiments across many industries when it comes to AI, Owens said, not just real estate.

“You know, people are scared,” he added. “They feel displaced. And when disruption moves faster than education, fear just fills the gap.”

