Real ID requirement begins at Las Vegas airport

Federal Real ID requirements kicked in Wednesday, marking the first day airports around the country, including Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, began requiring the enhanced driver’s license to pass through security checkpoints.

$100K settlement proposed in lawsuit over hostile work environment prior to murder of RJ reporter

The DMV sign is seen at Sahara DMV office on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye

Departing passengers wait in line for security screening at Terminal-1 of Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye

Federal Real ID requirements kicked in Wednesday, marking the first day airports around the country, including Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, began requiring the enhanced driver’s license to pass through security checkpoints.

After years of delaying the deadline, which adds the extra security measures set forth by the Real ID Act of 2005 in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, travelers are now required to possess the federally compliant state-issued license.

Despite the years of messaging about the pending requirement to fly domestically, about 20 percent of Nevada drivers aren’t Real ID compliant, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

That led to a rush of people attempting to obtain a Real ID at Las Vegas Valley Department of Motor Vehicle offices over the past few weeks. Looking to better serve those in need of a Real ID, the DMV began this week accepting walk-in customers at select offices in the valley.

Those who do not have a Real ID and must fly in the near term are in luck, as Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, announced Tuesday that those with standard IDs would still be able to fly but must go through an additional security step.

If someone has only a standard license, that person will likely be placed in a separate security checkpoint line from the one for those who already possess a Real ID.

Passports and tribal identification are also valid forms for passing through security checkpoints if a traveler does not have a Real ID.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.