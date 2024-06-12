Rebecca Wolfson leading race for Las Vegas Municipal Court position

Deputy City Attorney Rebecca Wolfson was leading two other attorneys and in a position to possibly win the race outright to serve as a judge on the Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Two Las Vegas council seats may be decided by early returns

Deputy City Attorney Rebecca Wolfson was leading two other attorneys and in a position to possibly win the race outright to serve as a judge on the Las Vegas Municipal Court, according to early voting results.

Wolfson had 54.12 percent of the vote, leading Shannon Nordstrom, who had 26.36 percent and Rae Canady, who had 19.52 percent.

Nonpartisan candidates who receive more than 50 percent of the vote are deemed elected to the position without having to face a candidate in the November general election.

Wolfson is the daughter of current Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. Nordstrom is a former hearing commissioner in Las Vegas Municipal Court and civil attorney, and Canady is a former administrator for the municipal court.

The seat was left open after Judge Cedric Kerns retired in March.

For the latest primary results, visit lvrj.com/results.